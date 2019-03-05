A gleeful affair! Becca Tobin can’t wait for Lea Michele’s upcoming wedding.

“I’m part of the festivities,” the LadyGang host, 33, told Us Weekly at the Good for a Laugh Sarah Silverman Comedy Benefit in West Hollywood on Friday, March 1, noting she’s “really excited” for her former Glee costar-turned-best friend’s nuptials.

One Glee alum who won’t be in attendance: Amber Riley.

“Uuhhhhhhh … no!” the Dancing With the Stars winner, also 33, responded when Us asked if she was invited. “But I wish her the best though.”

The Scream Queens actress, 32, announced her engagement to fiancé Zandy Reich on Instagram in April 2018 after more than a year of dating.

“Yes,” she captioned a photo of her 4-carat radiant-cut diamond covering her face, alongside a ring emoji.

Since then, the Mayor alum has been focusing on eating healthy and working out a lot to tone her body for her special day. “It’s not rocket science, it’s the basics,” the former Broadway star explained to Us in August 2018.

After getting plenty of sleep, “The first thing I do when I wake up is I pour a big glass of lemon water to just really flush my system and start the day right,” she said. “You have to eat right. Every single thing that I put into my body is to nourish and fuel my body. I’ve always felt that food is fuel so what you’re eating is going to help your body. So I don’t eat junk food, I don’t eat processed food. I keep only fresh and healthy ingredients in my home so I can feel my absolute best.”

As for exercise, “I love CorePower Yoga, she added. “It’s hot yoga, it’s absolutely amazing.” And she especially loves doing it with the podcast host. “We both really love hot yoga. We do hot yoga a lot together,” Michele revealed. Though, Tobin’s “a Barry’s Bootcamp person, which I can’t do for the life of me and she tries to get me to come do it.”

Tobin’s own nuptials, to Zach Martin, included a reunion of the Fox show. Along with Michele, Kevin McHale, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Meg Doyle, Michael Hitchcock, Matt Hodgson and Dante Russo all posed for a picture together at the December 2016 ceremony. The caption: “Glee wedding.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!