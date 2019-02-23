Exclusive

‘Glee’ Alum Amber Riley Won’t Be Attending Former Costar Lea Michele’s Wedding to Zandy Reich

By
Amber Riley attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Awkward! Amber Riley is one Glee alum who won’t be in attendance when her former costar Lea Michele walks down the aisle.

The Dancing With the Stars winner, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday, February 21 that she isn’t on the former Mayor actress’ guest list.

Amber Riley as Mercedes and Lea Michele as Rachel on ‘Glee.’ FOX via Getty Images

“Uhhhhhhh … no!” she responded when asked if she’s attending Michele’s upcoming nuptials. “But I wish her the best though.”

The Scream Queens vet, 32, announced her engagement to fiancé Zandy Reich on Instagram in April 2018 after more than a year of dating.

“Yes,” she captioned a photo of her 4-carat sparkler covering her face alongside a ring emoji.

Michele revealed that she FaceTimed her and Riley’s former castmate Darren Criss and his now-wife Mia Swier, who tied the knot on February 16, shortly after Reich, 36, proposed via Instagram Stories.

The Broadway star’s happy news also received a “like” from Glee’s Naya Rivera, who told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on February 6 that she didn’t have any bad blood with the actress, despite years of gossip suggesting otherwise.

“I don’t think there was, like, any beef,” the “Sorry” singer told a fan, adding, “It’s a good ring!”

Lea Michele and Amber Riley attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th annual Golden Globe awards post-party at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011. Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

As for Riley, she said she’s still close with “pretty much everyone” else from the show — including cocreator Ryan Murphy, whom she had the chance to catch up with recently.

“I literally just saw him two weeks ago … I hadn’t seen him in such a long time,” she told Us. “We just sat and caught up and shot the breeze, you know? It’s, like, you pick up where you leave off. He still sees us as kids. I’m 33 years old and he’s like, ‘What’s up, kids?’ That’s just Ryan.”

Michele has reportedly asked the American Horror Story cocreator to officiate her wedding.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber 

