It’s all gleeful! Naya Rivera debunked gossip that she and former Glee costar Lea Michele are still feuding after all these years — and said they never had been.

The Step Up: High Water star, 32, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, February 6, when the topic came up. During her visit, Rivera addressed the rumor when a caller asked if the two had spoken after she “liked” a recent picture of Michele’s engagement ring.

“I did not speak to her [after,]” Rivera responded. “I mean, everyone sees Instagram, right?”

Cohen, 50, then asked if the gesture was a kind of like waving the white flag. “I don’t think there was, like, any beef,” Rivera said. The California native then added with a hair flip, “It’s a good ring!”

Rivera (Santana Lopez) and Michele, 32, (Rachel Berry) starred alongside each other in the beloved Fox musical series for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, with rumors of their ongoing feud swirling throughout those years.

After the show ended, Rivera detailed her seemingly rocky relationship with Michele in her 2016 memoir, “Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up.”

“One of the Glee writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery and that about sums us up. We are both strong-willed and competitive — not just with each other but with everyone — and that’s not a good mixture,” Rivera detailed in a chapter. “As the show progressed, though, that friendship started to break down, especially as Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel — erm, I mean Lea — didn’t like sharing the spotlight.”

The former Devious Maids actress also called Michele “sensitive” in the book, adding that “she’d assumed I was bitching about her,” when Rivera would complain about anything. She also alleged that the Broadway alum didn’t speak a word to her during the final season of the show, but noted that “the rumors of our ‘feud’ were blown out of proportion.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!