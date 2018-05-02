Lea Michele FaceTimed These Stars After Getting Engaged: Photos

Lea Michele didn’t waste any time spreading the news of her engagement. After saying “yes” to boyfriend Zandy Reich, she immediately FaceTimed some of her famous pals.

Michele shared screenshots from her phone calls on Tuesday, May 1, revealing that she contacted fellow Scream Queens alum Emma Roberts and her beau Evan Peters. Michele and Roberts both had the same surprised expression on their faces while Peters smiled in the background. (Us revealed in October 2017 that the on-off couple are still very much together. Peters initially proposed in December 2013. They’d go on to breakup twice but got engaged again in 2016.)

“FaceTime right after saying ‘Yes!’” Michelle captioned. “I love you @emmaroberts. April 28, 2018.”

The newly engaged couple then called Glee alum Darren Criss and his fiancee, Mia Swier. Criss and Swier just got engaged themselves in January after seven years of dating.

Michele, 31, and Reich, meanwhile, have been together for more than a year. Reich, who is the president of women’s clothing brand AYR, popped the question with a 4-carat ring that he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

“The couple couldn’t be happier,” a source told Us Weekly.

