Emma Roberts and Evan Peters‘ romance is going strong, multiple sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Emma and Evan are still very much together,” one insider tells Us, while a second source adds that the on-off couple “are happy.”

The American Horror Story costars first began dating in spring 2012 after meeting on the set of the indie film Adult World. “Everyone thought we dated on the movie and we didn’t, not for a long time,” Roberts, 26, said during a 2014 interview on Chelsea Lately. “I actually, on the set, was like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re totally gonna date.’ And I would try to, like, flirt with him, which ended up looking like I had something in my eye because I’d be like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ and he literally didn’t speak to me the entire movie. He thought I was so weird.”

On Again, Off Again Celebrity Couples

Peters, 30, popped the question to the Scream Queens alum in December 2013, but they called off their engagement in June 2015. Two months later, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that they were back together, though they amicably split for a second time in May 2016.

The couple decided to give their relationship another go in September 2016, and multiple sources confirmed to Us one month later that they were officially engaged once again. “She’s been wearing her ring,” a source told Us at the time. “Everyone on set knows.”

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to Us that Roberts was at the center of Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen‘s split. According to The Blast, which was first to report the news, the Hart of Dixie alum, 36, found text messages between Roberts and the Star Wars actor, also 36, which led her to believe that the Little Italy costars were having an inappropriate relationship.

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!