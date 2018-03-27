Staying fit and fabulous! Lea Michele works hard to keep in shape — and she’s revealing all of her fitness secrets.

Sunday hikes! Life is good 💓✨ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 7, 2018 at 12:50pm PST

“I try to work out at least twice a week,” the Glee alum, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday, March 25, at Cycle House in West Hollywood. “More so than that, living an active lifestyle is just incredibly important to me … Walking as much as possible and keeping yourself active, whether or not I can get to a SoulCycle class. If I can’t then I’ll make sure I can get to a hike or something. Also, balancing out working out with eating well. For me, that’s key. I think that a large majority of wellness comes from what we put in our bodies, but you always have to work out. You have to do both.”

The Mayor star also loves exercising with her best friend and former Glee costar, Becca Tobin. “We both really love hot yoga. We do hot yoga a lot together,” Michele dished, though noting Tobin’s workout routine varies slightly from her own. “She’s a Barry’s Bootcamp person, which I can’t do for the life of me and she tries to get me to come do it.”

Michele and The Lady Gang podcast host, 32, reunited on Sunday to host a spin class benefiting the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Make March Matter campaign. “What an incredible day today with my girl @becca at @cylcehousela,” the Scream Queens star captioned an Instagram snapshot of herself and Tobin ready to ride. “Thank you so much to everyone who came out for our charity ride for #MakeMarchMatter @ChildrensLA.”

“I just think that this is so great. We are not only best friends, but we work out together all the time,” Michele told Us. “So getting an opportunity to come and do something that we do all the time already together, but do it for a really incredible, great cause, feels so organic and for fun for us at the same time.”

