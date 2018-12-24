Gearing up for the big day! Lea Michele and her fiancé, Zandy Reich, celebrated their wedding shower over the weekend and shared multiple Instagram pictures of the milestone moments on Monday, December 24.

The couple were joined by family and friends at the celebration thrown by the 32-year-old Glee alum’s mother, Edith Sarfati, in New York City. Michele stunned in a white off-the-shoulder gown designed by Christian Siriano and sipped champagne, while her beau looked handsome in a white sweater and dark pants.

Michele and Reich got engaged in April 2018 after less than a year of dating.

Scroll down to see photos from Michele’s beautiful bridal shower.