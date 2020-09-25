Looking back! Lea Michele posted a throwback pregnancy picture one month after her and Zandy Reich’s son Ever’s arrival.

“The day before I met you,” the Glee alum, 34, captioned the Thursday, September 24, Instagram photo. The actress floated in a pool in the black-and-white social media upload, her baby bump on display in a bikini.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the New York native gave birth to her baby boy. “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far,” a source told Us in August, noting that the infant’s name is Ever Leo.

The newborn’s arrival came four months after the Scream Queens alum’s pregnancy news broke. “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” an insider told Us of Michele and the AYR president, 37, in April.

When the Emmy nominee confirmed the news via Instagram with a baby bump debut, her former costars, including Emma Roberts, commented on the photo. “Crying! Screaming!!!” the Unfabulous alum wrote. “Love you!”

Since Ever’s birth, Michele has given her social media followers glimpses of the little one, from his tiny toes to the top of his head. The “Run to You” singer also shared a look at her son’s nursery, as well as the “Mama” necklace she wears.

The Brunette Ambition author wed Reich in March 2019 in California, less than one year after their engagement. The couple started dating in 2017 after being longtime friends.

“I get to be married to my best friend, which is the greatest thing in the entire world,” Michele gushed exclusively to Us of married life in July 2019. “At this point in my life, I feel the most grounded — and happiest — I ever have.”

While quarantining with the Pennsylvania native amid the coronavirus pandemic, Michele has been having “open and honest conversations” with former costars about her past on-set behavior.

The Broadway star was called out by multiple actors in June, leading her to “reevaluate her behavior,” a source exclusively told Us that same month. “This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future. She is listening to those who have come forward.”