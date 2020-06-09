Listening and learning. Lea Michele is hoping to grow from her past mistakes after former costars accused her of causing a toxic working environment, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“This experience has made her reevaluate her behavior in the past,” the insider adds. “This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future. She is listening to those who have come forward and has been reaching out to initiate open and honest conversations.”

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old actress came under fire for allegedly making the set of Glee “a living hell” for former costar Samantha Marie Ware. After Michele showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement on June 1, the 28-year-old What/If actress called her out for her past behavior.

“I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU [sic] HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S–T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD,” Ware tweeted.

Shortly after Ware’s allegations made headlines, more of Michele’s costars began to share their own experiences with the former Broadway star. Spring Awakening‘s Gerard Canonico claimed the actress was “nothing but a nightmare” to her castmates and Broadway crew, while Glee alum Heather Morris alleged she was “unpleasant to work with.” Elizabeth Aldrich, who was Michele’s understudy in Ragtime, said that she “used to cry every night from the mean and manipulative things” Michele did.

As more claims continued to emerge, HelloFresh ended their partnership with the Scream Queens alum. Michele eventually broke her silence on the scandal, admitting that she “clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” she wrote via Instagram on June 3. “We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

Despite widespread criticism, some of Michele’s former colleagues came to her defense. Dean Geyer, who played Rachel Berry’s boyfriend during the fourth season of Glee, told the Daily Mail earlier this month that Michele was one of his “favorite costars” and she’s “super fun to be around.”

Another source who previously worked with Michele later told Us that the Mayor alum was “completely self-obsessed,” but “she did not discriminate” against any of her costars. “It didn’t matter if you were young or old, black or white — it’s just kind of her world,” the source added.

