And that’s what you missed on Glee? Samantha Marie Ware accused her former costar Lea Michele of creating a toxic environment on the set of the Fox musical dramedy.

Ware, 28, called out Michele, 33, on Monday, June 1, after the latter tweeted about the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd.

“George Floyd did not deserve this,” the Scream Queens alum wrote via Twitter on Saturday, May 30. “This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Ware replied to Michele’s tweet on Monday night, writing, “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET.”

The Hamilton alum went on to allege, “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU [sic] HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S–T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD.”

Ware’s tweet unleashed a flurry of reactions from other Glee stars. Dabier Snell, who had a minor role in a 2014 episode, also quoted Michele’s post, writing, “GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE ‘I DIDNT BELONG THERE’ F–K YOU LEA.”

Meanwhile, Alex Newell, who played Unique Adams on the show, commended Ware for speaking out by sharing a GIF of a RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant saying, “Get her, Jade!” Drag Race alum Willam Belli quoted Newell’s tweet and added, “Lea treated me so subhuman i left the set of Glee. Pass the [popcorn].”

The response that got the most attention, however, belonged to Amber Riley, who starred as Mercedes Jones in all six seasons of Glee. Although she did not directly comment on Ware’s allegations, Riley, 34, shared three telling GIFs of herself around the same time, including one of her sipping tea.

Michele, who has not publicly responded to her former costars’ tweets, played Rachel Berry on every season of Glee, which aired from 2009 to 2015. She received an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nods for her leading role as well as three Grammy nominations for the show’s soundtracks.

Ware, for her part, had a guest role as Jane Hayward in season 6. After Glee, she appeared in TV shows including Chicago Med and God Friended Me.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Michele and Ware for comment.