Taking sides? The stars of Glee seemingly weighed in after their former costar Lea Michele was accused of mistreatment by Samantha Marie Ware.

On Monday, June 1, Ware, 28, responded to Michele’s tweet regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET,” the Margot vs. Lily actress tweeted. “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU [sic] HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S–T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD.”

Ware appeared in Glee in 2015 as Jane Hayward, alongside Michele, who played the lead role of Rachel Berry.

However, her claim wasn’t the only made. Following the tweet, multiple former cast members and background actors of the Ryan Murphy musical series spoke out about the 33-year-old Scream Queens star.

Although Yvette Nicole Brown did not appear on the Fox drama, she also weighed in on the controversy. “I felt every one of those capital letters,” the Community star, 48, tweeted. “EVERY person on a set matters. EVERY person on a set deserves respect. And it is the RESPONSIBILITY of every series regular to make EVERY person who visits their home feel welcome. This dismissive attitude is what’s wrong in Hollywood AND the world.”

Alex Newell, who portrayed Unique Adams on the Fox series for four seasons, was very vocal on Twitter, as was Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones in the through all six seasons.

