Not impressed. Samantha Marie Ware has seemingly responded to her former Glee costar Lea Michele’s apology — with a call for action.

The 28-year-old Hamilton alum took to Twitter hours after Michele, 33, broke her silence on Wednesday, June 3.

“Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse??????????????” Ware wrote alongside a link to a GoFundMe page for James Scurlock, who was shot and killed by a white bar owner named Jacob Gardner during a recent protest in Omaha, Nebraska. (County Attorney Don Kleine said on Monday, June 1, that Gardner would not face charges, citing self-defense.)

Ware first called out Michele for her tweet regarding the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET,” she tweeted. “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU [sic] HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S–T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD.”

Ware didn’t name Michele on Wednesday, but the “Cannonball” singer’s apology statement used the term “perceived” more than once.

“When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them. While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people,” Michele wrote. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

Michele, who is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, vowed to do better.

“I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions,” she wrote. “So that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me. I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”