Celebrating for the first time! Pregnant Lea Michele shared her sweet Mother’s Day festivities via Instagram.

“The best Mother’s Day with the best mother in the world,” the Glee alum, 33, captioned a Sunday, May 10, photo of herself and her mom, Edith Thomasina. “I love you mom.”

In the social media upload, the actress gazed at her baby bump while wearing a strapless dress.

The New York native’s mom gifted her with flowers for her first Mother’s Day, as did Michele’s husband, Zandy Reich. “From my amazing husband,” the pregnant star captioned an Instagram Story shot of a bouquet. She went on to share photos smiling at and kissing the entrepreneur, 37.

Us Weekly confirmed on April 27 that the Golden Globe nominee is starting a family with Reich. “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” a source told Us at the time.

The following week, Michele made her baby bump debut in a blue floral Margarette dress by Hatch. “So grateful,” the “If You Say So” singer captioned the social media upload.

The parents-to-be tied the knot in March 2019 in Napa, California. Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy officiated the ceremony, and Michele’s former costars Becca Tobin, Darren Criss and Jonathan Groff attended the nuptials.

“I get to be married to my best friend, which is the greatest thing in the entire world,” the Brunette Ambition author told Us exclusively in July 2019. “At this point in my life, I feel the most grounded — and happiest — I ever have.”

Michele and Reich began dating in July 2017 after years of friendship. The Emmy nominee announced their engagement in April of the following year.

“Yes,” the Scream Queen star captioned a photo of herself showing off a diamond ring following the AYR president’s beach proposal.

It was important to Michele that Reich got the “seal of approval” from Murphy, 54, she told Brides magazine in February 2019. “Ryan is like my family, one of the greatest friends in the world that I have,” she explained. “Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal seals the deal.”