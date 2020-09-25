May the force be with him! Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell announced their baby boy’s birth on Thursday, September 24, after keeping his arrival under wraps.

“Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” the Scream Queens alum, 28, captioned a photo of her son’s feet.

“Screaming!!! Love you guys so much,” pregnant Emma Roberts commented, while Lea Michele wrote, “He’s finally here! So happy for you! Boy moms!”

Lourd’s late mother Carrie Fisher’s former Star Wars costar Mark Hammill also gushed over the couple’s new arrival via Twitter. “Congratulations to #BillieLourd & #AustenRydell on the arrival of their firstborn child: Kingston Fisher Lord Rydell!!!” the actor, 69, who plays Luke Skywalker, wrote. “I can’t think of another baby with both ‘KING’ AND ‘LORD’ in their name. Nice.”

The new parents got engaged in June after four years of dating on and off. “She said YES!! (Actually she said ‘Duhhh’),” the producer, also 28, captioned his Instagram reveal at the time. “But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?”

While the couple started their relationship in 2016, they initially split later that same year. Lourd went on to briefly date Twilight‘s Taylor Lautner before reconnecting with Rydell in October 2017.

In January, the singer exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about taking her “broken heart and turn[ing] it into art.” She released a tribute song for her mom in December 2019 after losing the Grammy winner three years prior at age 60. (Fisher died one day after her mother Debbie Reynolds‘ death.)

“Sending my love to anyone who has lost a mother and anyone who might just be having a complicated Mother’s Day this year,” Lourd wrote via Instagram in May. “This is my 4th Mother’s Day without my Momby and days like today are never easy, but I’ve found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier – watching her favorite movies, listening to music we listened to together, looking through old pictures and my personal favorite – eating + drinking things she loved. (Today I’m going to watch Postcards from The Edge, listen to Tom Petty + Dire Straits, have a fried mozzarella from La Scala and have a couple Coca-Colas with an aggressive amount of ice).”