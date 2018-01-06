Billie Lourd Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd has quietly reunited with ex-boyfriend Austen Rydell — and the pair indulged in some PDA at the Moët Moment Film Festival on Friday, January 5.

The Scream Queens star, 25, attended the event at Poppy in West Hollywood, where Rydell watched Lourd as she answered questions on the red carpet. Rydell graciously waited for Lourd to finish her interviews before they headed into the event separately, where they were spotted kissing inside. An eyewitness tells Us that the actress and Rydell went to great lengths to be discrete.

This wasn’t the first time the former flames have been seen together since rekindling their romance. In October 2017, the American Horror Story star and Rydell were spotted kissing outside a hotel a day after she attended AHS costar Colton Hayne’s wedding in Palm Springs.

Lourd was previously linked to Twilight star Taylor Lautner, who supported the actress after the December 2016 deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother Debbie Reynolds. However, the pair split in July 2017 after several months of dating.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress has been open about the loss of her mom and grandmother, who died just one day apart. The Postcards From the Edge author died at the age of 60 of cardiac arrest on December 27, and the Singin’ in the Rain star died at age 84 of a stroke.

In December 2017, Lourd uploaded a black-and-white photo of Fisher as a child with Reynolds smiling behind the wheel of a car. She captioned her post with a series of emojis that spelled out “Abadaba,” a nickname she used for her grandma.

