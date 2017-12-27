Carrie Fisher died a year ago today from a heart attack at age 60, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, has kept her memory alive by sharing the sweetest words and memories with fans about her mom throughout the past 12 months to honor her.

On the anniversary of Fisher’s death, on Wednesday, December 27, Lourd paid tribute to the Star Wars actress with an adorable photo of them hugging on Instagram, adding to the other adorable posts she has shared of her mom. She also shared on Wednesday that she had visited Norway to see the northern lights with her father, Bryan Lourd, and his husband, Bruce Bozzi, as a tribute to her late mom.

“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” the Scream Queens actress wrote on Instagram. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did. I love you times infinity.”

