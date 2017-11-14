Gary Fisher is doing alright! Joely Fisher gave an update on her late half-sister Carrie’s beloved French bulldog during her Good Morning America appearance on Tuesday, November 14.

GMA host Amy Robach took a minute at the end of their Tuesday morning interview to ask about the canine saying “everyone wants to know” how he’s doing. “You know what, Gary is making appearances at Comic-Con still,” Fisher joked. “I mean, literally. [He’s] living with Corby, Carrie’s assistant, and [he’s] doing well.”

The legendary actress, who passed away in December 2016 at the age of 60, was in-flight with Gary when she went into cardiac arrest.

The dog was more than just a pet to the famed actress – he was a constant companion who acted as a therapy dog helping with her bipolar disorder. He accompanied her to many interviews and red carpet events, including the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2016 and the screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

Recently, a photo of Gary was uploaded to his Instagram on October 9 that showed him watching The Last Jedi trailer. The emotional picture, which showed Gary facing the TV, also captured Fisher reprising her famous role of General Leia Organa. “Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars,” it was captioned.

Gary, who has more than 146,000 followers on Instagram, has paid tribute to his beloved owner many times, and even when he isn’t posting about her, he uses the hashtag #garymisseshismom.

