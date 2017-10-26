The perfect paw-rtnership! Billie Lourd spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about caring for her late mom Carrie Fisher’s beloved dog, Tina.
“She’s a dreamboat. She literally sleeps on top of me and we have a real love affair going on,” the American Horror Story star, 25, joked to Us at the AE Studio Unveiling in New York City on Tuesday, October 24. “Me and my mom have a problem of maybe getting too intimate with our dogs. We really get so close to our animals.”
Lourd explained that looking after the French Bulldog helps her feel close to the Star Wars actress, who died at age 60 of sleep apnea in December 2016. “We really share that trait and I have Tina and she’s my only pet and I love her so, so much,” the Scream Queens alum gushed. “Frenchies are the best because they are small, but they have a big soul.”
The actress has frequently shared photos of her adopted pooch via Instagram.
Fisher’s other dog Gary even has his own account, and frequently pays tribute to Fisher.
As previously reported, one day after her passing, Fisher’s mother, iconic movie star Debbie Reynolds, died at age 84.
