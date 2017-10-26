The perfect paw-rtnership! Billie Lourd spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about caring for her late mom Carrie Fisher’s beloved dog, Tina.

“She’s a dreamboat. She literally sleeps on top of me and we have a real love affair going on,” the American Horror Story star, 25, joked to Us at the AE Studio Unveiling in New York City on Tuesday, October 24. “Me and my mom have a problem of maybe getting too intimate with our dogs. We really get so close to our animals.”

Lourd explained that looking after the French Bulldog helps her feel close to the Star Wars actress, who died at age 60 of sleep apnea in December 2016. “We really share that trait and I have Tina and she’s my only pet and I love her so, so much,” the Scream Queens alum gushed. “Frenchies are the best because they are small, but they have a big soul.”

The actress has frequently shared photos of her adopted pooch via Instagram.

❄️🌬❄️Tina's ready for #AHScult tonight, are you? 10PM on @fxnetworks #wintina #itsagreyhairaffair A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

🧀🐶🧀 #cheeseplease #getinmabelleh #dreams #passions #longlostlove A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

🌚😇🌚 #wcw #itsblackandwhitecauseitsemotional A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

🎉🐶🎉 Happy 5th / 35th birthday to my #brotherfromanothermother #sunsouttonguesout A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:35am PST

Fisher’s other dog Gary even has his own account, and frequently pays tribute to Fisher.

Me & #tina #fighting over a #chick! #frenchbulldog #frenchie #carriefisher #gary #garyfisher A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Jan 7, 2016 at 12:32pm PST

Happy birthday mom, I sure do miss you and the cozy days 🐶❤️ #garyloveshismom #garymisseshismom #garyfisher #garyloveshisfans #happybirthdaymom #carriefisher A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

As previously reported, one day after her passing, Fisher’s mother, iconic movie star Debbie Reynolds, died at age 84.

