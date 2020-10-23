Far from Unfabulous! Emma Roberts has been documenting her pregnancy progress since confirming in August 2020 that she and Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child.

“Me … and my two favorite guys,” the actress, 29, captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

“You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together,” Roberts’ former Scream Queens costar Lea Michele commented on the social media slideshow, while her aunt Julia Roberts wrote, “Love you.”

The baby bump photos came two months after Us Weekly broke the news that the American Horror Story alum had a little one on the way with the actor, 35. Her mom, Kelly Cunningham, confirmed the news in June, writing via social media that she was “very excited.”

Roberts and Hedlund were “surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families,” a source exclusively told Us the following month.

The insider added in July: “They know the sex of the baby but are keeping it private for now. They haven’t picked out any names yet.”

Us confirmed in March 2019 that the New York native was dating Hedlund. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual and just a couple of weeks old,” a source shared at the time.

Ten months into their relationship, the pair were “not talking engagement or marriage,” an insider told Us, explaining, “[They’re] having fun and enjoying each other.”

The Minnesota native previously dated Kirsten Dunst from 2012 until 2016, while Roberts began an on-again, off-again relationship with her Adult World costar Evan Peters in 2012.

“Anything ending is hard,” the Belletrist creator told Cosmopolitan in May 2019 after ending her engagement with the Pose alum, 33. “Losing something is hard. And the only thing I can say for that is I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle. When you’re low, you think it’s never going to end. When you’re high, you’re so scared of it ending. And I’ve lived in both of those places for too long.”

Keep scrolling to see Roberts’ pregnancy progress, from her baby bump debut to her maternity style.