Words of wisdom. Emma Roberts opened up about motherhood two months after welcoming her baby boy, Rhodes.

“It’s not something you’ll always feel like you’re getting right, but you will get better every day,” the actress, 30, told Jamie Lee Curtis for Violet Grey on Saturday, March 20, when asked about parenting advice she wished she’d gotten ahead of the infant’s birth. “When in doubt, just love your child and yourself.”

The Unfabulous alum went on to say that she has a newfound admiration for her mom, Kelly Cunningham, after becoming one herself. “I kiss the ground she walks on!” the Belletrist cocreator gushed.

In addition to showing never-before-seen baby bump pics, Roberts gave a glimpse into her love life with Garrett Hedlund. The American Horror Story alum said that she is turned on by “a good sense of humor, especially while traveling” and turned off by “bad listeners,” adding that she values “loyalty.”

Us Weekly broke the news in March 2019 that she and the actor, 36, were dating following Roberts’ split from on-again, off-again fiancé Evan Peters. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

By June 2020, the pair were “shocked and happy” to be expecting their first child, according to a second insider.

Prior to conceiving their little one, the Scream Queens alum was “terrified” that she wouldn’t be able to start a family due to her endometriosis diagnosis. “It was a difficult process,” she explained to Cosmopolitan in November 2020, adding that she felt like she had “done something wrong” until she began speaking to other women.

“All of a sudden, there was a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids,” the singer explained at the time. “I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn’t done anything ‘wrong’ after all.”

Since welcoming Rhodes in December 2020, Roberts has shared a few photos of the newborn via Instagram, from cute cuddles to naps.

Tim McGraw is the baby boy’s godfather, Hedlund revealed to Kelly Clarkson last month. (The actors have costarred in both Friday Night Lights and Country Strong.)

“He’s somebody that I admire and respect, not only as an amazing father and an amazing husband [but as an] amazing musician and amazing actor,” the Minnesota native said during a February Kelly Clarkson Show appearance. “I’ve known him for a long time. I got to first experience him as a father — in that film, somewhat more of an abusive one — but then we did Country Strong together, and we’ve remained such close friends.”

Keep scrolling to see throwback photos of Roberts’ budding belly.