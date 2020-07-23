Next steps! Pregnant Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are preparing for parenthood ahead of their first child’s arrival.

“They know the sex of the baby but are keeping it private for now,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They haven’t picked out any names yet.”

Us broke the news last month that the couple have a little one on the way. The actress, 29, and her boyfriend, 35, are “surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families,” the insider says.

In March 2019, Us confirmed that Roberts was dating the actor. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual and just a couple of weeks old,” a source revealed at the time.

An insider announced 10 months later that the couple were “not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment,” explaining, “[They’re] having fun and enjoying each other.”

Hedland was previously in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst. The former couple met on the set of On the Road in 2012 before calling it quits four years later.

As for the New York native, she dated her former American Horror Story costar Evan Peters on and off from 2012 to 2019. “Evan was so in love with Emma,” a source exclusively told Us after the exes broke off their engagement. “Their relationship became very toxic. They had the highest highs and then would not speak for days.”

In May 2019, the Unfabulous alum hinted at their highs and lows, telling Cosmopolitan at the time: “Anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard. And the only thing I can say for that is … I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle. When you’re low, you think it’s never going to end. When you’re high, you’re so scared of it ending. And I’ve lived in both of those places for too long.”

