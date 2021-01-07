Billie Lourd secretly welcomed her son, Kingston, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she has one thing to clear up about the timeline of his arrival.

“He’s not technically a quarantine baby. And I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies. Kingston was conceived before quarantine,” the actress, 28, told her stepfather, Bruce Bozzi, on his SiriusXM show, Quarantined With Bruce, on Thursday, January 7. “He’s technically just a Caribbean baby.”

Lourd explained that having Kingston at a time when most people were locked down in their homes “turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise” because she did not feel the need to announce his birth right away.

“I got to keep it to myself, and only my family knew and nobody else knew,” she said. “Everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet, and it got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be, but it turned out to be the greatest experience.”

The American Horror Story star told Bozzi, 54, that she spent her pregnancy eating “great food,” hanging out with loved ones and playing with “Legos all the time.” She also took a HypnoBirthing class, in which she learned self-hypnosis to combat fear and pain during labor.

Lourd, who raved that she “loved being pregnant,” also had an opportunity to grow closer to her fiancé, Austen Rydell, during quarantine.

“Now we know each other better than anybody could ever know each other,” she said. “He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages and did these classes with me. Like, he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners. And I think it prepared us to be the best parents.”

The Scream Queens alum, who is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher and the granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds, surprised fans in September 2020 when she announced via Instagram that she had given birth. The news came three months after she and Rydell, 28, shared that they were engaged.