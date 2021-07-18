Like father, like son! Meghan Trainor shared a sweet snap of her young son Riley dressed just like his dad Daryl Sabara’s former Spy Kids character.

The “All About That Bass” singer, 27, posted a five-picture slideshow of the adorable results via Instagram on Saturday, July 17.

Riley sported a bright orange onesie that said “OSS” and “Organization of Super Spies” underneath it. He also wore a brown zip-up hoodie. In the picture, fans can get a glimpse at Riley’s big brown eyes and a tuft of his reddish hair, just like his famous dad. The “Better When I’m Dancing” crooner even captioned the post, “Juni Jr 🥺🧡” in reference to the 29-year-old actor’s character in Spy Kids.

The set of five slides include a variety of Riley’s smiling and serious posing faces and one special pic of Sabara, the original Juni, holding “Juni Jr,” which further demonstrated how much this father-son duo actually look like each other.

Trainor shared another snap of Riley in his “OSS” onesie via her Instagram Story at the time, with the caption, “R U kidding me?”

The singer gave birth to the pair’s son via C-section in February 2021. She announced the news via Instagram at the time, writing, “This sweet baby boy’s due date was Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

The Massachusetts native previously opened up about Riley’s “terrifying” birth during a June 2021 appearance on the Today show. “It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” she said. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues.”

After Riley was taken away to the NICU — which she referred to as “the worst part” during the interview — their baby boy was doing better nearly a week later.

“It was definitely a rough start,” Trainor added at the time. “But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

Trainor announced she was expecting in October 2020, writing via Instagram, “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

Trainor, who wed the Weeds alum in December 2018, previously admitted to being a big fan of her spouse’s childhood films. In April 2020, the married couple hopped on an Instagram Live with his former movie sister, Alexa PenaVega, after revealing they rewatched the first movie during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

There, the former The Voice UK mentor couldn’t help but geek out as the former Spy Kids reunited and shared memories and props from set. During the Live, Sabara even showed off a gift from the Grammy winner and her “amazing” parents: They framed his original “OSS” costume.

“No, you have that? Amazing!” PenaVega, 32, said at the time. “That is so good!”

