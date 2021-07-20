Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have enjoyed documenting life with their son, Riley, since he joined their family.

“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!” Trainor announced via Instagram in October 2020.

The pair, who tied the knot in December 2018, confirmed that they’d welcomed their first child by sharing a sweet collection of photos in February 2021.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE,” the songwriter wrote via Instagram at the time.

The “All About That Bass” singer later admitted that her son’s journey into the world wasn’t easy due to her gestational diabetes diagnosis during her pregnancy.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, man! I ate such crap in the first few trimesters,’” Trainor told Ryan Seacrest in March 2021. “And they’re like, ‘It’s not you. It’s nothing you ate. It’s in your genetics.’ And I’m like, ‘OK,’ because my mom did have it too.”

During an appearance on the Today show that same month, the Massachusetts native noted that she was “pay[ing] attention” to her diet while she was expecting.

“It’s nice to learn so much about food and health, and [it’s] nice to hear that so many women experience this,” she added at the time.

Several months later, Trainor revealed that Riley’s birth was “terrifying” for the couple.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” she explained on the Today show in June 2021. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues.”

The Voice UK judge and the Polar Express star only got to see their baby boy “for one second before” he had to be taken away, which was “the worst part” of the delivery experience.

“It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days,” Trainor added.

Since his arrival, the pair have continued to offer fans glimpses of their baby boy as he grows and reaches important milestones.

“Smiles with Riles,” the Spy Kids actor captioned a May 2021 Instagram snap of him and his son matching in blue.

Scroll down to see all the wholesome moments between Riley and his parents: