See ya next year! Meghan Trainor revealed that she has sworn off having sex with her husband, Daryl Sabara, while pregnant with their first child, who is due in early 2021.

“Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can’t have sex while our son is in between us,” the “All About That Bass” singer, 26, told the Today show on Monday, November 16. “All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there’s a little boy in my belly.”

That said, things are going swimmingly in the couple’s relationship.

“He’s so good. He’s unbelievable,” Trainor gushed of the Spy Kids star, 28, noting that her “girlfriends … [are] all like, ‘How the hell am I going to find a Daryl?’”

The Grammy winner announced on the NBC morning show in October that she is expecting. She later shared a Christmas-themed ultrasound photo via Instagram, writing, “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

Sabara, meanwhile, wrote on his Instagram account, “I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

Trainor revealed the sex of their baby-to-be on The Kelly Clarkson Show later that month, saying she predicted that she had a girl on board but it’s actually a boy.

The former The Four judge and the actor tied the knot in a backyard ceremony in December 2018, exactly one year after they got engaged.

“I’m just extra obsessed with him, and he’s extra romantic about everything,” Trainor gushed to E! News in February 2019 while discussing their wedding. “It’s gross!”

The parents-to-be met at a house party in Los Angeles in 2014 and started dating two years later.