Boy or girl? Pregnant Meghan Trainor revealed the sex of her and husband Daryl Sabara’s first child on Tuesday, October 20, in a clip for an upcoming appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Do you know the gender of the baby yet?” Kelly Clarkson asked the mom-to-be in a clip from the episode airing on Tuesday, October 27.

“We’ve never told anyone … I saved it for you, Kelly, I love you,” Trainor replied, admitting she was “so wrong” with her guess of the baby’s gender. Then she let her husband deliver the happy news: It’s a boy!

The Massachusetts native announced earlier this month that she has a little one on the way. “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!” the “All About That Bass” singer wrote via Instagram at the time. “@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

The Spy Kids star, 28, added with a post of his own: “I love you @meghantrainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

Trainor told the outlet on Monday that she plans to keep expanding her family after their son’s arrival. “I want a village,” she said. “I want a big, big, big, family and my husband’s down, he’s nodding his head. We already have names for two of them.”

She and Sabara wed in December 2018 in Los Angeles. Trainor told E! News the following year about their future family plans.

“I want to get it all done at one time and be like, ‘Pop them in there,’” the American Music Award nominee said in October 2019. “You know what I’m saying? Let’s knock it out. Let’s do it at once. You and me. I want twins or triplets. I want a doctor to put them in, you know?”

In March, however, Trainor exclusively told Us Weekly that they weren’t “in a rush,” explaining, “I know I want to soon, but I want to get really, really healthy first. Like, I’m watching everything I eat. I’m working out every single day and, like, really treating myself with health stuff right now. When I got married, I was like, ‘Let’s do it! Let’s think about tour.’ And I just got a job being a coach on The Voice, and I was like, ‘Let’s do this!’”