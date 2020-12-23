Something to celebrate! Pregnant Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara honored their second wedding anniversary with touching Instagram tributes.

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life @darylsabara,” the singer, 27, captioned a Tuesday, December 22, Instagram post. “Thank you for giving me the best gift ever.”

In the social media upload, the Grammy winner cradled her bare baby bump in a blue crop top and matching leggings. The actor, 28, kissed his wife’s cheek while she smiled with blue flowers in her hair.

The Spy Kids star shared a photo from the same maternity shoot, writing via Instagram: “Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the world. You are the love of my life and I know you will be the best mom to our baby.”

The couple announced in October that they are starting a family. “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!” the “All About That Bass” singer captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

The Massachusetts native debuted her baby bump two months later in an Instagram video of herself modeling a Christmas tree sweater. “Only 10 more weeks to go!!! #thirdtrimester,” Trainor captioned the December 12 footage.

The Voice UK judge has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes amid her pregnancy, which she told Ryan Seacrest was “very common and all genetics” in November.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, man! I ate such crap in the first few trimesters,’” Trainor told the American Idol host, 45, last month. “And they’re like, ‘It’s not you. It’s nothing you ate. It’s in your genetics.’ And I’m like OK because my mom did have it too.”

During a Today show appearance later that same month, the expectant star went on to call her diagnosis a “little tiny bump in the road.”

Trainor explained, “I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat. … It’s nice to learn so much about food and health, and [it’s] nice to hear that so many women experience this.”