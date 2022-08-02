A star-studded vacay! Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale and Meghan Trainor needed some R&R — so they took an epic girl’s trip together, of course.

“Just a couple of moms on a good night sleep,” Duff, 34, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 31, alongside a carousel of images with gal pals Tisdale, 37, and Trainor, 38, having a blast on a kid-free getaway at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

“Love you girls thanks for the unwind/recharge,” the Lizzie McGuire alum said, before giving a certain This Is Us matriarch a shoutout, too. “We missed you @mandymooremm,” she added, referencing Mandy Moore, who seemingly had to miss out on the fun.

Tisdale, for her part, also took to social media on Sunday to share a similar handful of imagines from the vacation. “Moms weekend away! I love being surrounded by these ladies. What an amazing group of women to journey through this mom-hood together! So grateful for this trip ❤️” the High School Musical star captioned the post via Instagram.

The slideshow of images serves as a highlight of the women’s time at the spa, showing them spending time by the pool, enjoying wine nights, eating delicious meals and posing for silly snaps during car rides.

The husbands, who stayed home so that their wives could play, sent support to their other halves taking a break from mommy madness.

“We love you! Enjoy breakfast on us tomorrow! You deserve this! Love, Your Husbands,” a note read alongside a beautiful bouquet of flowers that Trainor singer shared via her Instagram on Sunday.

Duff and husband Matthew Koma, who tied the knot in December 2021, share daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 16 months. The How I Met Your Mother Star also shares son Luca, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Trainor, for her part, is mom to 18-month-old son Riley, whom she shares with husband Daryl Sabara. Tisdale is the newest mom of the three, welcoming daughter Jupiter with husband Christopher French in May 2021.

This isn’t the first time the women have gotten together for a mom-related event. In July 2021, Duff hosted a Mommy and Me class for the ladies – and this time, Moore, 38, who shares 17-month-old son Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith, was able to attend.

“All da babies,” the Cheaper by the Dozen star wrote via Instagram Story at the time, tagging Tisdale, Trainor and Moore as their children laid together in a circle.

