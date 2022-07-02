Just like a Disney movie! Ashley Tisdale got her fairy tale ending when she married Christopher French — and things have only gotten sweeter.

The former Disney Channel star was smitten with the musician shortly after the twosome were introduced by mutual friends in 2012. Eight months later, they were engaged, and Tisdale couldn’t help but gush over her then-fiancé.

“I think from the moment that him and I met, I just knew it,” the child actress said during a 2013 interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “I was like, ‘Ok this is the guy,’ and he knew the same thing. It doesn’t get any better. I just can’t explain it.”

The couple made things official less than one year later, saying “I do” in September 2014. “It was so beautiful!” Vanessa Hudgens, who served as one of Tisdale’s bridesmaids, exclusively told Us Weekly later that month. “I bawled my eyes out.”

As Tisdale and French continued to grow as a married duo, they shared glimpses of their love with fans via social media.

In September 2020, the High School Musical star sang her husband’s praises while celebrating six years of marriage.

“I remember having so much fear the minute we got together because I couldn’t believe how good you treated me. I had never been treated that way. But I let go and trusted my heart and 8 months later we were a couple of crazy kids engaged,” Tisdale reflected in an Instagram post at the time. “Chris, you truly have made me a better version of myself because you keep inspiring me every day. Your heart is pure, you would do anything to make me happy, through the ups and downs you are my solid rock. I’m so grateful I get to be your wife. I love you and after all this time I’m still into you.”

That same month, the Carol’s Second Act alum announced that she and the “What Are You Doing Sweetheart” musician were expecting their first child. Tisdale revealed at the time that she “wanted to be selfish and have Chris all to myself for a while” before starting a family.

“After six years of marriage, we built a strong foundation,” she wrote via Instagram, explaining the reasoning behind waiting to have kids with her man. “I gave it to God and the universe and honestly didn’t feel stressed about it and then it happened very quickly. I’ve had my highs and lows during quarantine and have to say I’m so grateful for this gift.”

Tisdale doubled down on her comments in March 2021, exclusively telling Us how “lucky” she was that French “was on the same page” as her when it came to holding off on becoming parents.

“Now that it’s here, I’m so excited. I think that for us, we were clear like, ‘OK, I think it’s time and we’re ready,’” the Young & Hungry producer said, just weeks before the couple’s daughter, Jupiter, was born. “I definitely have that motherly side, especially with how I treat my dogs. We’re definitely ready to be parents.”

Scroll down to relive Tisdale and French’s sweetest relationship moments: