Ashley Tisdale has given birth to her and her husband Christopher French’s second baby, a girl.

Posting to Instagram on Saturday, September 7, Tisdale shared a black-and-white photo of her new daughter’s hand, being held by her mother, father and older sister’s hands, and explained the new addition to the family arrived on Friday, September 6.

“Emerson Clover French, all three of us are obsessed with you,” the actress wrote in the post’s caption. “She landed 9.6.24 🍀.”

The actress, 38, announced her pregnancy via Instagram in March, posting baby bump photos featuring French and their first child, Jupiter Iris French. “We can’t wait to meet you💫,” she captioned the post. “😬 here we goooo! I love you,” French replied in the comments section. “We can do this lol.”

The couple welcomed Jupiter in March 2021. Tisdale confirmed her birth with fans via Instagram, posting a black and white photo of the child’s hand with the caption, “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21.” Turning 3 this past March, Tisdale shared that her daughter has grown to become “a great communicator” and is “really in touch with her sensitive side.”

The High School Musical star has been candid with fans about the struggles of being a first-time mom, opening up exclusively to Us Weekly in March 2023 about her and French’s difficulty balancing their relationship with parenthood. At the time, Tisdale revealed the couple did not have baby No. 2 on their minds suggesting they might revisit the idea once their daughter goes off to school.

“[People] told me about what to expect [as a mom] and you’re reading books about, like, the baby, but no one tells you about your relationship part of — what that journey’s gonna be like,” said Tisdale. “And so I think that was definitely shocking for the both of us. But you know, we go to therapy. We do what we gotta do.”

Tisdale’s second pregnancy coincided with that of her High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens, who is expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker. While answering fan’s questions on her Instagram story in May, Tisdale expressed excitement when asked “How cool is it that you and Vanessa are having babies at the same time?!” “It’s very cool!” said Tisdale in response. “I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life.”