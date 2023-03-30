Finding their way! Ashley Tisdale got real about how welcoming her daughter, Jupiter, affected her relationship with husband Christopher French.

“We’ve been married for, like, eight years and we never fought until we had a child,” Tisdale, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month while promoting her partnership with plant-based company Sweet Earth. “I think it’s just the pressure and just everything [with] my hormonal journey through postpartum.”

The former Disney Channel star — who welcomed Jupiter, 2, with French, 41, in March 2021 — noted that she and her husband “definitely make time” to do things together. However, the couple weren’t prepared to have to shift their relationship while navigating parenthood.

“[People] told me about what to expect [as a mom] and you’re reading books about, like, the baby, but no one tells you about your relationship part of — what that journey’s gonna be like,” Tisdale, who wed the rocker in September 2014, recalled. “And so I think that was definitely shocking for the both of us. But you know, we go to therapy. We do what we gotta do.”

The Carol’s Second Act alum joked that she doesn’t even “remember” what she and the composer did on the weekends before their daughter was born.

“[I was like], ‘What did we do?’ And he was like, ‘I think we watched movies and hung out,’” the High School Musical star told Us. “I was like, ‘Oh, wow. That’s not what we do now.’ We’re sitting around going to birthday parties.”

While Tisdale confirmed that she and French have found their balance, she revealed that having baby No. 2 isn’t on their minds.

“I always don’t like to look too far ahead. Right now, I’m definitely not in that place where I’m like, ‘I want another one,’” the Young & Hungry producer confessed. “I think we have our hands full with Jupiter and because also we’re really just focused on work.”

The New Jersey native noted that she might revisit the idea when her toddler goes off to school.

“I honestly feel like I have a great child and I’m, like, super grateful for that,” Tisdale continued, adding, “A couple years ago we weren’t even thinking about being parents, so this is just all new and still [an adjustment].

The Frenshe founder added: “I think she’s great right now. We’re both not at the place to be like, ‘Let’s have another one.’”

Tisdale, however, is keeping herself plenty busy with work, raising Jupiter and with her latest Sweet Earth partnership. Fans can enter the “Veggie, Come Back” sweepstakes from Tuesday, March 28, to Thursday, April 6, to enter a chance to meet the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star as she hosts a plant-forward dining event for the brand in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 26.

“I was excited to team up with Sweet Earth because I love their foods and it’s so easy. I’m a busy person and a busy mom and I’m not like a humongous cook, so it’s just nice to have them in my freezer whenever I need it,” the “He Said She Said” singer told Us of the partnership. “I just love what it stands for and I’m excited. I’m all about connecting with people and community.”

For more information on the Sweet Earth sweepstakes — and its plant-based meals — click here.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi