Ashley Tisdale shared her thoughts on being pregnant at the same time as former High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens.

Tisdale, 38, took to Instagram Stories on Monday, May 20, to answer fan questions including about the timing of her and Hudgens’ pregnancies.

“How cool is it that you and Vanessa are having babies at the same time?!” read a question, to which Tisdale replied, “It’s very cool! I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life.”

Tisdale and Hudgens, 35, originally met working on a commercial in the early 2000s. Their bond grew while filming the first three High School Musical movies, which debuted between 2006 and 2008. The Disney film franchise followed Troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Hudgens), two teenagers from completely different cliques, who bond over their love of music. Tisdale played Sharpay, who served as a fan-favorite antagonist before scoring her own spinoff, titled Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

The follow-up film to High School Musical featured Hudgens’ now-ex-boyfriend Austin Butler. Butler, 32, and Tisdale have remained on friendly terms since his 2020 split from Hudgens. Tisdale’s connection with Hudgens, however, has been questioned by fans after they stopped posting together.

Speculation into Tisdale and Hudgens’ friendship got more intense when Hudgens’ wedding to Cole Tucker featured several HSM costars in attendance, including Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel. Tisdale didn’t appear to be at the ceremony.

“I haven’t seen her in a long time,” Tisdale explained on a March episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I think we’re just — obviously, she’s working, I’m working. I have a daughter, so she’s a full-time job.”

That same month, Tisdale announced that she’s expecting her second baby with husband Christopher French. The couple, who got married in 2014, also share 3-year-old daughter Jupiter.

Hudgens, meanwhile, announced that she’s expecting her first baby with Tucker. “Cole hasn’t left Vanessa’s side throughout her pregnancy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “It’s only making her fall even more in love with him.”

The insider said Hudgens has “never been so happy” since revealing she was pregnant, adding, “She knows Cole will make an amazing father.”