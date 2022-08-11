Wildcats all grown up! Several High School Musical alums have gone on to become parents since their days of singing and dancing in the halls of East High.

“Ondine Michelle Pauline. Thank you for choosing @joeypauline and I to be your parents. You have an army of a family that’s been waiting for you,” Olesya Rulin, who played pianist and composer Kelsi Nielsen in the Disney Channel movies, captioned an August 2022 Instagram video of her newborn daughter.

The first time mom continued, “Thank you to all of the life lessons that have brought us to a place where we can welcome you with love in our hearts, peace in our minds, and gratitude in our souls.” The Russia native married her husband, Joseph Pauline, in November 2021.

Ashley Tisdale, who bossed around Rulin’s character in the films as queen of the drama club Sharpay Evans, is also mom to an adorable little one. She and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed Jupiter Iris French in March 2021.

“This little lady made me a momma,” the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum captioned a Mother’s Day Instagram slideshow in May 2021. “I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby, but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be. To be a mom, you don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers, you are truly goddesses and single moms, you are my superheroes. The past six weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter, you are everything and more.”

Other High School Musical alums aren’t parents yet, but they see kids in their future. Monique Coleman, who played scholastic decathlon captain Taylor McKessie, opened up about a miscarriage she suffered via Instagram in October 2019.

“On August 7, 2019, I had a miscarriage. For the first time in my life, I couldn’t string together eloquent enough words to express what I had been through in a meaningful and impactful way,” she captioned a video of her dancing. “However, when I learned that 1 in 4 women experiences this devastating and unexplainable loss, I knew I couldn’t remain silent. I decided to use the language of dance to say what I couldn’t with words.”

The South Carolina native continued, “I pray that this piece promotes brave conversation & healing and above all makes our spirit baby proud.” Coleman married Walter Jordan in February 2012.

Scroll through to see all the High School Musical stars’ kids: