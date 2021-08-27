His heart’s in the song! While playing Troy Bolton in High School Musical landed Zac Efron his big break in Hollywood, he actually didn’t sing any of the classic Troy numbers in the first movie. Troy’s melodic voice belonged to another actor, Drew Seeley.

Seeley, 39, opened up about what it was like to provide the singing voice for Troy, without physically appearing in the 2006 Disney Channel movie during a Q&A on TikTok.

“Do you ever regret voicing Troy Bolton but not getting to play him?” one fan asked.

“Yeah, I mean, I did audition for it,” the Write Before Christmas actor replied on Thursday, August 26. “Any actor would have loved that role, but Zac did a great job. He was the right man for the job.”



The Canada native also noted that he “did get to do the tours,” referencing the live “High School Musical: The Concert” performances, in which he sang Troy’s parts. The tour launched in November 2006 and ran through May 2007. “Everybody wins, much love,” Seeley added in the TikTok video.

“There’s no drama,” he quipped. “People trying to say there’s drama? There really isn’t.”

In 2016, the songwriter celebrated the DCOM’s tenth anniversary via Twitter. “Well it’s official, I’ve had my head in the game 10 years next week,” he wrote via the social media site that January.

After online trolls criticized his involvement, with one even saying he’ll “never be Troy,” the musician clapped back.

“Simmer down trolls,” he later tweeted. “I never said I was Zac. But I was an important piece of the movie & tour. I’m proud of it. #HSM.”

The Lovestruck the Musical star also remarked that he’s not only credited as Troy’s singing voice in the film, but also as a songwriter. “And you’re VERY WELCOME for ‘Getcha Head In The Game’ #SONGWRITER #HSM,” he tweeted at the time.

Efron, 33, previously opened up about Seeley’s role in the first HSM flick during a July 2007 interview with the Orlando Sentinel.

“In the first movie, after everything was recorded, my voice was not on them,” the Hairspray actor told the newspaper at the time. “I was not really given an explanation. It just kind of happened that way. Unfortunately, it put me in an awkward position. It’s not something I expected to be addressed. Then, High School Musical blew up. I’m very fortunate that Drew has gotten proper credit and also that I’ve gotten the opportunity to come back [in the second and third films, respectively] and try it again with my own voice.”

Efron noted during the interview that he had to “put my foot down and fight” to be able to sing during High School Musical 2.