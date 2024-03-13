Vanessa Hudgens has enjoyed showing off her baby bump since she announced she’s expecting her first baby with husband Cole Tucker.

Hudgens revealed at the 2024 Oscars that she is expanding her family with Tucker. The exciting news came three months after the couple exchanged vows during a destination wedding in Mexico.

Tucker and Hudgens, who started dating after her high-profile split from Austin Butler, made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021. After more than two years together, the duo got engaged in late December 2022.

“It feels amazing. It’s so funny, I was talking about this with Cole. People are always like, ‘Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?’ That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it,” Hudgens told Today‘s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in April 2023. “And you know what, it actually does. There’s a sense of security. You feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”

Hudgens said she knew Tucker was The One very quickly into their relationship, adding, “I knew. After our first weekend together, I called my sister and was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.'”

Before their nuptials, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hudgens and Tucker wanted to have kids in the future. “They both want a family now and that’s what’s driving them toward getting married [soon],” the insider shared in June 2023, adding that Hudgens has “no doubt” that the baseball player will be a great father.

