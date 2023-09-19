Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale have formed a friendship that’s lasted more than a decade.

Butler and Tisdale originally crossed paths in 2009 when they starred in the movie Aliens in the Attic together. Two years later, they reunited on screen for the High School Musical spinoff film, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

“Ashley Tisdale and I have been friends for, like, three or four years, so it was a blast to get to come to work every day and just have fun with her,” the actor told Girl magazine at the time about collaborating with the Disney Channel star over the years.

Later that year, Butler started dating Tisdale’s longtime friend Vanessa Hudgens. Following nearly nine years together, the Carrie Diaries alum and Hudgens called it quits in 2020. Tisdale and Butler, however, continued to maintain a close bond.

Tisdale gushed about the work that Butler puts into their friendship — especially after she welcomed daughter Jupiter with husband Christopher French.

“He has always taken the time, which I think is like the most important thing to me, to FaceTime to be a part of her life in ways,” she shared with Us in March 2023 of Butler’s relationship with her child. “He’s always been able to do that and I think that’s something that has been really sweet.”

Scroll down to relive Tisdale and Butler’s sweetest friendship moments: