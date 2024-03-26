Ashley Tisdale announced she’s expecting her second baby with husband Christopher French.

The 38-year-old actress took toInstagram on Tuesday, March 26, to share the news. In a carousel of photos, she showed off her growing belly bump while rocking ripped low-waisted jeans and an unbuttoned oxford top. Tisdale placed her hands below her bump and gazed into the distance.

In another photo, she and French, 42, smiled at each other as he wrapped his arm around her. Tisdale sweetly cradled her belly.

“We can’t wait to meet you 💫,” she captioned the post.

“😬 here we goooo! I love you,” French wrote in the comments section. “We can do this lol.” The couple are also the parents of daughter Jupiter, who turned 3 on Saturday, March 23.

Fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments section.

“😍 Congrats!! 😍,” one follower wrote, as another gushed, “So so happy for you!” Other commenters noted that Tisdale, who played Sharpay Evans in High School Musical, and Vanessa Hudgens, who starred in the franchise as Gabriella Montez, are both pregnant. “Sharpay and Gabriella having babies at the same time 🥹🥹,” a third social media user wrote, as another added, “This is like Disney dream.” (Hudgens, 35, announced that she’s expecting her first baby with husband Cole Tucker at the Oscars earlier this month.)

Earlier this month, Tisdale exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about parenting and her daughter’s interests. “Being a first-time mom, you’re just trying to figure your way and what to do,” she told Us. “For a while I was thinking I have to do everything perfectly, and there is no such thing. It’s OK to not be perfect; it’s OK to not make mistakes; it’s OK to not know everything.”

Tisdale continued, “So I’ve found you have to have a little bit of patience with yourself.”

She also gushed that Jupiter is exploring different interests. “She loves to paint and she really loves music,” Tisdale told Us. “Jupiter is one of those kids who loves to come home and tell us about what she’s learned that day.” Tisdale also gushed that her little one is “a great communicator” and “really in touch with her sensitive side.”

“She’s a really emotionally intelligent kid,” the singer shared. “She’s like a little adult!”

Tisdale and French tied the knot in 2014.