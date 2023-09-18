Ashley Tisdale is getting candid via a heartfelt note dedicated to her fellow moms.

“For the mom who still is struggling with your body, who goes through terrible anxiety before your period but still has to show up, who feels rejected [because] your child chooses the other parent, who tries to do everything to make their child happy but never feels like it’s enough, who still feels mom guilt when they have to work,” the actress, 38, wrote via Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 17. “I see you, you are not alone ❤️.”

On the next slide, Tisdale shared a black photo with the text “you’re doing a great job.”

The former High School Musical star became a mother in March 2021, when she welcomed daughter Jupiter with husband Christopher French. Tisdale took to Instagram to share the news, posting a black-and-white photo of her and French, 41, holding their newborn’s hand.

“Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” she captioned the post.

This is not the first time that Tisdale has kept it real since welcoming Jupiter. In September 2021, she tearfully shared her struggles with becoming a new mom on her Instagram Story.

“I wanted to share this because I think it’s important to show the parts we don’t share that often,” she wrote. “I cried in the tub because the journey of motherhood can be hard. For someone who struggles with mental health, there are days I don’t feel great because I don’t recognize my body. I’m still healing and occasionally will sneeze and pee at the same time (TMI I know guys, but it’s the truth), which then makes me realize how much my body has changed.”

The Disney Channel alum has also opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how the couple’s newest addition has affected their relationship.

“We’ve been married for, like, eight years and we never fought until we had a child,” Tisdale said. “I think it’s just the pressure and just everything [with] my hormonal journey through postpartum.”

After meeting in December 2012, Tisdale and French tied the knot in September 2014. She revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child six years later.

“[People] told me about what to expect [as a mom] and you’re reading books about, like, the baby, but no one tells you about your relationship part of — what that journey’s gonna be like,” Tisdale said to Us. “And so I think that was definitely shocking for the both of us. But you know, we go to therapy. We do what we gotta do.”