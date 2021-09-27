Ashley Tisdale Shares Tearful Photo Describing ‘Hard’ Days as a New Mom

Keeping it real. Ashley Tisdale didn’t shy away from sharing the lows of motherhood in a tearful Sunday, September 26, Instagram post.

“I wanted to share this because I think it’s important to show the parts we don’t share that often,” the High School Musical star, 36, wrote on her Story. “I cried in the tub because the journey of motherhood can be hard. For someone who struggles with mental health, there are days I don’t feel great because I don’t recognize my body. I’m still healing and occasionally will sneeze and pee at the same time (TMI I know guys, but it’s the truth), which then makes me realize how much my body has changed.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum added that she gets “anxious” about taking her 6-month-old daughter, Jupiter, anywhere amid the coronavirus pandemic and is “still trying to figure out the balance of work life and mom life.”

The New Jersey native concluded, “I always feel like I could be doing better. … So I cried and I allowed myself to cry because it’s not always easy. I’m not perfect and that’s OK. But I’m doing my best and that’s all I can do.”

The Masked Dancer judge went on to share a photo of her husband, Christopher French, cooking them dinner after surprising her with a “spa night.”

The couple, who wed in September 2014, welcomed their baby girl in March. “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” the actress told her Instagram followers at the time. While Tisdale only showed the infant’s hand in the social media upload, she revealed Jupiter’s face two months later.

“This little lady made me a momma,” the “Voices in My Head” singer captioned an Instagram slideshow in May. “I knew [French] and I would have a cute baby, but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be. To be a mom, you don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers, you are truly goddesses and single moms, you are my superheroes. Jupiter, you are everything and more.”

French, 39, shared a post of his own at the time, gushing, “It blows me away every day, watching you instantly become the most incredible Mom. Thank you for creating our little Juju and bringing her into this world so lovingly. You’re an inspiration.”