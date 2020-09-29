Standing by her man. Hugh Jackman’s wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, called out rumors that have circulated about the actor’s sexuality.

“I see [some of] these magazines and they’re so mean-spirited,” the Angel Baby actress, 64, said on Australian TV show Anh’s Brush With Fame on Tuesday, September 29. “I hope people realize it’s all made up.”

Furness joked, “[Hugh’s] been gay for so many years. I was gay, too, when I did [my 1988 film] Shame. They were shocked when I got married.”

Jokes aside, Furness pointed out how “wrong” promoting false narratives like this can be. “It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘Oh, he’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed,” she explained.

Jackman, 51, has addressed speculation about his sexuality in the past. In 2013, the Greatest Showman actor admitted that the rumors have affected Furness.

“Just recently, it bugs her,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, while placing blame on the internet. “She goes: ‘It’s big. It’s everywhere!’”

Furness and Jackman met in 1995 while working on the Australian TV series Correlli. The twosome tied the knot the following year in their native Australia.

After facing fertility woes, the couple adopted their son Oscar, now 20, and daughter Ava, now 15. “From the moment we started the adoption process, all the anxiety went away,” the Logan star told the Herald Sun in 2011. “I don’t think of them as adopted — they’re our children. Deb and I are believers in … I suppose you could call it destiny. We feel things happened the way they are meant to.”

Jackman continued, “Obviously, biologically wasn’t the way we were meant to have children. Now, as we go through life together, sure, there are challenges, but everyone’s in the right place with the right people. It sounds airy-fairy, but it’s something we feel very deeply.”

Earlier this year, Furness exclusively told Us Weekly what she enjoys most about her marriage to Jackman. “He makes me laugh. He’s hilarious,” she said in January. “Not as funny as me, but he’s good. I give him all his best material!”

The Sleepwalking actress said that “love” is what has allowed their marriage to last, adding: “When you love someone, you want the best for them.”