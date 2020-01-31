In it for the long haul! Deborra-Lee Furness shared with Us Weekly exclusively what she loves most about her husband, Hugh Jackman, and their nearly 24-year marriage.

“He makes me laugh. He’s hilarious,” Furness, 64, told Us at the AAA Arts Awards at the Skylight Modern in New York City on Thursday, January 30. “Not as funny as me, but he’s good. I give him all his best material!”

The Shame actress also revealed that “love” is the key to their strong and supportive marriage, adding: “When you love someone, you want the best for them.”

Furness and Jackman, 51, first crossed paths while working on the set of Australian drama Correlli in 1995. The Logan actor popped the question four months later and the Aussie couple, who share a 13-year age difference, said “I do” in April 1996.

Since their late ‘90s nuptials, the longtime loves have adopted son Oscar, 19, and daughter Ava, 14.

The Greatest Showman star revealed to Today in November 2018 that he “knew two weeks into meeting” Furness that they would “be together for the rest of our lives.”

“In the end, what do you want from your life partner? You want to be fully seen and you want to be able to fully see them for exactly who [they] really are,” he explained to Today at the time. “And Deb and I had that from the beginning.”

In August 2019, Jackman opened up about the “simple” method to the longevity in his marriage with the Jindabyne actress.

“Before we had kids, Deb and I made a pretty simple but powerful choice to look each other in the eye at every crossroads in life,” he said in The Father Hood: Inspiration for the New Dad Generation. “Those crossroads are sometimes big, sometimes they’re small, sometimes you don’t even realise they’re crossroads until you look back.”

The Les Misérables actor continued, “But at those moments, we said we’d ask each other, ‘Is this good or bad for our marriage?’ Or, now that we’ve got kids, ‘Is this good or bad for our family?’ And as often as possible, we do the thing that is good for our family.”

