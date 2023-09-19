After 27 years of marriage, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness simply grew apart.

“Hugh and Deb just reached a point where they were more like best friends,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “There was no drama or fighting — not that anyone is aware of, anyway.”

But that’s not to say that parting ways will be simple for Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67. “Their lives were so interwoven, so it’s an extremely tricky and gut-wrenching process dividing everything up and figuring out who gets what in terms of assets and finances,” the insider explains, hinting that the plan is to split their real estate down the middle.

As far as the Wolverine star’s personal fortune — which is estimated at around $180 million — “that’s what they need to work out,” the insider continues. “The [divorce] filing will be formalized in due course, but before that happens, their aim is to come to an agreement. They’re determined to [do this] as amicably as possible.”

On September 15, Jackman and Furness shocked Hollywood when they announced their split. “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they said in a joint statement to People. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

The pair began dating in 1995 after meeting on the set of the Aussie series Correlli. They wed a year later and went on to adopt their kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

According to the insider, the decision to separate didn’t come easy. “It was made with an extremely heavy heart,” says the insider. “They will always love each other dearly and be a huge part of each other’s lives, but as they’ve said in their statement, it’s time for a new independent chapter for each of them, and they’re moving forward with total peace and mutual respect.”

As of right now, the X-Men star is still “fairly cut up and lost,” notes the insider. “Thankfully, there are some great people in his life who are rallying around and helping out.”

In addition to pal Ryan Reynolds — the two, who are set to star together in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie, were seen walking together in New York City on Monday, September 18 — Jackman has also been leaning on Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. “It’s a very difficult time for Hugh right now,” the insider says. “But he’s a resilient guy. He’ll get through this, as will Deb.”