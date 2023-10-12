Hugh Jackman got his start as a TV star and theater actor in Australia but eventually became a household name after landing the role of Wolverine.

Jackman was born in Sydney in 1968 and had a passion for theater and the outdoors. Performing started out as a simple hobby — until he enrolled in theater classes at the University of Technology in Sydney and realized he could turn it into a career.

“It wasn’t until I was 22 that I ever thought about my hobby being something I could make a living out of,” Jackman said in a 2010 interview. “As a boy, I’d always had an interest in theater. But the idea at my school was that drama and music were to round out the man. It wasn’t what one did for a living. I got over that. I found the courage to stand up and say, ‘I want to do it’.”

After receiving a degree in communications, Jackman went on to complete “The Journey” course at the Actors’ Centre in Sydney and attended the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts of Edith Cowan University. On the evening of his final performance at the Academy, Jackman was offered his first TV role — and he hasn’t slowed down since.

Keep scrolling to see Jackman’s throughout the years: