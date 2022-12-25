Vive la France! The 2012 film version of Les Misérables – the epic period musical with a star-studded cast — has taken its audience on an emotional and suspenseful journey long after its release.

The Academy Award-winning movie is set in France during the 19th century and tells the story of Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) who has been hunted for the past decade by policeman Javert (Russell Crowe) for breaking parole. Valjean agrees to care for a child named Cosette (Amanda Seyfried) after her mother, Fantine (Anne Hathaway), dies. However, due to Javert’s relentless pursuit, Valjean can never truly find the peace he is looking for.

Despite Hathaway’s Oscar win for her harrowing performance, the Princess Diaries star wasn’t the producers’ first choice for the role of Fantine, she told the Hollywood Reporter in a December 2012 cast interview.

“There was resistance because I was between their ideal ages for the part – maybe not mature enough for Fantine but past the point where I could believably play Cosette,” she explained. “And I did what I do when I really want a role: I got fiery and told my agent, ‘Just get me in the room.’”

Hathaway revealed she went to great lengths in order to portray the iconic character, including losing 10 lbs. before shooting began on the film — and an additional 15 to portray a dying Fantine, who passed away in the first act of the movie after contracting a disease from sex work.

“I just had to stop eating,” Hathaway explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “All for a total of 13 days’ shooting.”

Jackman also dropped 15 lbs. to play the heroic Valjean, he told THR at the time. As his character progressed and became more successful, he eventually opted to gain back the 15 lbs. lost – as well as 15 more.

The Wolverine actor described the film shoot as a “harrowing emotional experience, but in the end, it was worth it.”

Jackman and Hathaway – along with the rest of the Les Mis cast – reunited at the 2013 Oscars to sing an ensemble performance of “One More Day.”

Later that night, the Tom Hooper film went on to win three Academy Awards: Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Hathaway, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Sound Mixing.

Scroll down to see what the cast of Les Misérables has been up to since 2012: