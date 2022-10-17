Love, thunder … and a red carpet debut! Russell Crowe and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, turned heads at the premiere of his new movie, Poker Face.

The Gladiator star, 58, and the actress, 31, hit the red carpet on Sunday, October 16, for the first time as a couple, stepping out and posing in an embrace in Rome, Italy.

Theriot, who wore her blonde hair in soft waves that cascaded down her shoulders, rocked a purple and blue geometric patterned dress that she paired with a black clutch. Crowe, for his part, wore a dark gray suit with a deep, midnight blue-black sweater underneath, with his dark hair deeply parted. The A Beautiful Mind star also sported a full, salt-and-pepper beard. The pair looked at each other lovingly as Crowe wrapped his arm around his girlfriend’s waist.

Despite their 27-year age difference, the couple have been going strong for nearly two years. Theriot and Crowe first sparked romance rumors in November 2020 when they were photographed kissing while playing tennis together in Sydney, Australia.

Prior to his romance with the New Orleans native, the Les Miserables actor was married to Danielle Spencer from 2003 to their split in 2012, which ended in a public — and messy — divorce years later.

In December 2012, Crowe — who shares sons Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, with his ex-wife — got candid via social media about wanting to reunite with his family.

“As soon as I finish this job and can get home, my priority is to try to bring my family back together,” he tweeted at the time, during which he was filming the movie Winter’s Tale in New York City.

However, their romance was not meant to last, and in April 2018 — one year after Crowe and Spencer finalized their divorce — the Oscar winner sold off many of his personal items in an auction he titled “The Art of Divorce,” which brought in a pretty penny.

“In case anyone is interested … $3.7m at the coal face and around $350k of conversations ongoing … and a bunch of stuff I didn’t really want to sell coming home … not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hour shift,” the Cinderella Man star tweeted at the time. “Hope you are happy and busy.”

Spencer, for her part, shared a rare photo of her sons with Crowe on Mother’s Day 2021.

“Here I was telling the boys to smile — and then I didn’t,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo with her teen sons grinning. “Ah well. Have had a lovely Mother’s Day. Hope all the mums out there have been spoilt today.”

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Crowe and Theriot at the Poker Face premiere: