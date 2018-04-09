Russell Crowe split from his wife, Danielle Spencer, in 2012. Then he parted ways with his stuff on Saturday, April 7, at a Sotheby’s charity auction titled “The Art of Divorce” in Sydney, Australia. And it was a smashing success: the Oscar winner raked in more than $3 million.

Items on the block— there were more than 200! — included the breastplate he wore in 2000 Best Picture Gladiator, which sold for $125,000. The matching wrist cuffs fetched $32,000. The Beautiful Mind actor also sold a pair of satin boxers, his Doc Marten boots from 1992 movie Stomper Romper and a Mercedes-Benz. Per The New York Times, a note next to the 2001 sedan read, “One of Russell Crowe’s personal cars. This vehicle also served as one of the wedding cars on the day of his marriage to Danielle Spencer on 7 April 2003.”

His Cinderella Man leather jockstrap went for $7,000. “I put it in the collection as a piece of whimsy and a bit of gag,” Crowe told Good Morning Britain on Friday. “Funny enough, it’s garnered a lot of attention.”

The event, which was streamed live on Facebook, fell on Crowe’s birthday 54th birthday and what would have been his 15-year wedding anniversary.

The New Zealand native was pleased with how the night went down. “In case anyone is interested . . . $3.7 at the coal face and around $350k of conversations ongoing . . . and a bunch of stuff I didn’t really want to sell coming home,” he joked on Twitter on Saturday night. “Not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hour shift.”

The auction raised money for the A.C.M.F charity, an Australia-based organization that provides music programs and instruments for disadvantaged youth.

Crowe and Spencer share children Tennyson, 11, and Charles, 14.

