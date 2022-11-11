Straight from Shakespeare! Anne Hathaway met husband Adam Shulman and it was love at first sight — but their real-life fairy tale almost didn’t come true.
“You know when you don’t know someone very well, you just meet them and you’re like, ‘Wow, you really have it going on?’… We hit it off immediately, but it took us a pretty long time to get together,” Hathaway toldVogue in October 2010, noting that despite the terrible timing, the Princess Diaries star was convinced she had found The One.
The pair first crossed paths through mutual friends while attending the Palm Springs Film Festival in April 2008. While the Ella Enchanted actress told Harper’s Bazaar UKin Febraury 2013 that she knew “from the second I met him that he was the love of my life,” she “also knew that I couldn’t have met him at a worse time.”
Prior to meeting Shulman, Hathaway dated Raffaello Follieri. They were together for four years before Follieri was arrested and charged with 15 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money-laundering charges. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. Hathaway broke off their relationship just 10 days before his sentencing.
“I was just very honest with him,” she explained of meeting Shulman. “I took my trust out for a ridiculous joyride with him. [I told him,] ‘I believe, because I need to believe, that what just happened to me was the exception and not the rule, and that people are good and you are a good person because I feel it.'”
The Intern star ultimately took a chance on the jewelry designer — and she hasn’t looked back since.
“I was right. It was scary,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar of the duo sparking a romance. “But as the days wore on it kept on getting better and better. I found that the love I found for him made me more trusting of everyone, and the more I started to see who I had become. I had lost track of myself during those years and I actually started to see who I had become and that’s… that’s when things got tricky and ugly. Having to forgive myself.”
She added, “And he never hurt me.”
The Modern Love actress and American Dreams alum went on to get engaged in 2011 and tie the knot one year later. Since their nuptials, the couple have welcomed sons Jonathan and Jack, who were born in 2016 and 2019, respectively.
In April 2017, Hathaway revealed that she has since healed from her past heartbreak with the Italy native, but has also learned to “accept that narrative that we, as women, don’t need anybody.” Still, she is viscerally aware of everything Shulman brings to her life.
“He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably,” she told Elle. “I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me.”
Credit: KCS Presse/MEGA
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Credit: Nancy Rivera/Shutterstock
April 2008
The pair met while both attending the Palm Springs Film Festival and began dating in November of that same year.
Credit: Shutterstock
November 2011
Shulman proposed to the Princess Diaries star with a custom-made emerald-shaped diamond engagement ring from his own jewelry line, James Banks Designs.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
September 2012
The couple tied the knot at sunset in Big Sur, California, during a traditional Jewish ceremony surrounded by 180 guests. Designer Valentino Garavani designed Hathaway's gown and the wedding was planned by Yifat Oren and Stefanie Cove.
Credit: John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
February 2013
The Oceans Eight star told Harper’s Bazaar UK that she “knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life.”
“'I’m going to marry that man.' I think he thought I was a little nuts, which I am a bit, but I’m also nice,” she recalled telling a friend while attending the Palm Springs Film Festival.
Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
2014
The pair coproduced their first film together, Song One.
“At first, I was curious how it would go. People always say don’t work with your spouse. But I loved working with him,” she gushed to People at the time. “He’s really good at this, and he’s a wonderful producer. And I feel like I actually learned a lot from him in the process.”
Credit: David Silpa/UPI/Shutterstock
March 2016
The couple welcomed their son Jonathan. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if the Manhattan native was a good father, Hathaway replied, “As was to be expected, he is spectacular.”
“So, posting a bikini pic is a little out of character for me,” she captioned a beach shot of her growing baby bump via Instagram. “But just now while I was at the beach I noticed I was being photographed. I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should at least be an image that makes me happy (and be one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter :)”
Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock
April 2017
The Brooklyn native opened up about how Shulman has changed her life.
"He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably. I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don't need anybody,” she told Elle. “But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me."
Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraks
July 2019
The WeCrashed alum took to social media to announce she was pregnant and expecting baby No. 2.
“It’s not for a movie… #2,” Hathaway wrote via Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of herself showing off her baby bump in a white tank top. ”All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
November 2019
The lovebirds surprised everyone when they were spotted at a Connecticut park carrying a newborn baby, confirming Hathaway had given birth to son Jack.
Credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
October 2020
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Witches star shared that she wasn’t sure if another baby was in her and Shulman’s future.
“In all seriousness, I don't know," she confessed. “The world is really scary. Some minutes, I'm like, 'Yes, absolutely,' and some minutes the world scares me too much and I think I've got two healthy ones and that feels really great. So I don't really know yet."