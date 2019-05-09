Prepare to swoon! Anne Hathaway showed off sweet PDA with husband Adam Shulman as he turned out to support her at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The Hustle star, 36, beamed with a certain look of love while getting cozy with the actor, 38, on Thursday, May 9. The couple acted as if no one else was watching as they locked eyes and cuddled.

Hathaway sported an ensemble reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour: a pink, patterned, belted dress with heels, red lips and soft, face-framing waves. Shulman, for his part, wore a black jacket and black pants with a white button-down shirt.

The pair, who are parents of 3-year-old son Jonathan, rarely step out for public appearances. However, they were not shy about PDA at the Walk of Fame event, during which she was honored with a star.

The Oscar winner, who tied the knot in September 2012, gushed about her husband in a March 2017 interview with Elle magazine. “He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably,” she explained at the time. “I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don’t need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me.”

Privacy still remains paramount in their relationship, though. “I had never posted a photo of my son, and I decided to post a shot of the back of his head, and almost as soon as I’d done it, I wished that I hadn’t,” she told Jezebel’s The Muse in April 2017. “I felt like I had broken some kind of a seal in inviting people into my life. And even though I felt as though I had done it in as protective a way as I could, even though it was a moment I was incredibly proud of, I don’t know that I’ll ever do it again.”

