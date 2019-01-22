Anne Hathaway plans to have her next alcoholic drink sometime around 2036, having gone the teetotaler route for the sake of her 21-month-old son, Jonathan.

“I quit drinking back in October … for 18 years,” Hathaway, 36, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, January 22. “I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it, and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning.”

She added: “I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school. I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one.”

The Oscar winner, who’s been married to businessman Adam Schulman since 2012, has had other bad experiences with booze. For instance, she can’t remember Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves giving her a tour of the “best rums of the island” after she arrived in Mauritius to shoot the new film Serenity with the actor.

“We drank the night away, and then I had to go to a meeting with Steven Knight, our director, the next day. … And I was just kinda stumbling in, one eye open, and I was trying to convince him about certain things about my character,” she said. “And at the end of it, I said, ‘Listen, I have a confession. I was hungover the entire time.’ And he just goes, ‘Oh, really? I couldn’t tell.’ Then two days later we had another meeting, and I showed up, and he said, ‘Oh, now I can.’”

Serenity will be released in theaters on Friday, January 25.

