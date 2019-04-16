Anne Hathaway was surprised people made such a fuss over her recent vow to stop drinking, and now she’s clarifying her stance toward alcohol.

“I didn’t put [a drink] down because my drinking was a problem; I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem,” Hathaway, 36, tells Boston Common magazine in a new interview posted online on Tuesday, April 16. “My last hangover lasted for five days. When I’m at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house.”

The Serenity actress first revealed her teetotaler decision on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, saying she quit drinking in October 2018 and plans not to drink for 18 years so she can be a more present mother to Jonathan, her 2-year-old son with husband Adam Shulman.

“I don’t totally love the way I do it, and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning,” Hathaway explained at the time. “I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school. I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one.”

That said, the Oscar winner isn’t mommy-shaming any mother who does drink. “I just want to make this clear: Most people don’t have to do such an extreme thing,” she adds in the new interview. “I don’t think drinking is bad. It’s just the way I do it — which I personally think is really fun and awesome — is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me. But this isn’t a moralistic stance.”

